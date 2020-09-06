  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant produced in court by NCB after arrest in drug case

Like Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the court will most likely send Sushant Singh Rajput's house help Dipesh Sawant into NCB custody.
50225 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 10:32 am
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Sushant Singh Rajput Case,Dipesh SawantSushant Singh Rajput's staffer Dipesh Sawant produced in court by NCB after arrest in drug case.
A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Dipesh Sawant was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, he was taken to court by NCB officials on Sunday morning. Along with Dipesh, drug dealer Basit Parihar was also being produced before the court. The late actor's staffer was taken for medical examination first before being produced in the court. "Dipesh Sawant being taken by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials for his medical examination before being produced before the court.  He was arrested by NCB yesterday for his role in procuring and handling of drugs," ANI tweeted. 

Like Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda, the court is likely to send Dipesh Sawant also into NCB custody. On Friday, the NCB arrested Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty's brother, and Samuel Miranda, the actor's house manager, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Take a look: 

On Dipesh Sawant's arrest on Saturday, the NCB's Deputy Director said, "Dipesh Sawant was arrested by NCB for his role in procuring and handling of drugs. He has been arrested based on statements and digital evidence. He will be produced before court tomorrow at 11 am. Cross-examination of arrested people is underway."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is also slated to appear at the NCB office on Sunday. 

