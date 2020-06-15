Sushant Singh Rajput's stylist reveals the actor was indebted to ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death on Sunday has left a deep void in the film industry. His stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi has opened up about the late actor in a recent interview.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone shocked and deeply saddened. The Bollywood film industry lost another gem on Sunday i.e. on 14th June 2020 with the tragic death of the MS Dhoni star. As per police reports, the actor committed suicide at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. However, further details are awaited about the same. Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with TOI, Sushant’s stylist Leepakshi Ellawadi talks about the late actor, his bond with other people, and many other facets.

Recalling one of their shoots with Kendall Jenner, Leepakshi says that Sushant did not felt the need to mingle with the celebrity star. She further reveals that the Dil Bechara star talked to her about poetry and spirituality instead. The celebrity stylist then recounts another instance when the actor asked her to come over to his house for watching MS Dhoni: The Untold Story upon knowing that she hadn’t watched it yet. She further reveals that Sushant was shy about attending events.

According to Leepakshi, the actor did not have too many friends from the industry. She reveals that most of his friends were simple and non-filmy background. The celebrity stylist then says that Sushant was indebted to his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who supported him a lot during his struggling days. She further states that he had good things to say about Ankita despite things turning sour between them. For the unversed, Sushant and Ankita parted ways a few years back after dating each other for some time. He was reportedly dating Rhea Chakraborty for the past few months.

Credits :Times of India

