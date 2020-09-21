Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha grilled by NCB in connection with the alleged drug chats

Sushant Singh Rajput's case took a new turn when the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty for alleged drug connection. Now, the late actor's talent manager Jaya Saha was called for questioning on Monday in the connection with the drug chats between her and Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020 and his demise is currently being investigated by the CBI. Amid this, the Narcotics Control Bureau also got involved after the Enforcement Directorate got in touch with them about the alleged drug chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi. Now, on Monday, Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha was summoned by the NCB for questioning and she arrived at the NCB SIT guest house for the probe. Jaya and Shruti's name popped up in the alleged drug chats and the NCB had to probe that angle after Rhea's arrest.

Jaya was seen arriving at the NCB SIT guest house where she was grilled by the officials about her alleged drug chat with others. Not just this, Shruti Modi's questioning in the matter was postponed on September 16 after a member of NCB team tested positive for COVID 19. Amid this, Jaya was probed today about her links to the alleged drug chats. Meanwhile, reportedly, names of actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta also apparently came to light after Rhea's interrogation.

Earlier, reports came in via Times Now that claimed Sara and Shraddha may be summoned by the NCB for questioning in connection with the drug nexus. Further, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta's name also came to the surface. Rakul even had approached the Delhi High Court against the media trial after she was reportedly named by Rakul in the drug chats. Based on the findings from various interrogations, the NCB has conducted various raids across the city and nabbed several drug peddlers. Currently, Rhea is in Byculla Jail and her brother Showik is also in custody along with Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant. Sushant's case is being probed by the CBI SIT for the death angle, while ED is probing the money laundering angle.

Take a look at Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha's photos:

