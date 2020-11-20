Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager REVEALS last film offered to actor was based on 26/11 attacks & Kasab

Sushant Singh Rajput's former talent manager Uday Singh Gauri has recently submitted a statement to the CBI, ED and Mumbai Police. Here's what he has mentioned in it.

(Trigger Warning)

It has been months since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away but the debates and controversies revolving around his tragic demise continue to make headlines. As we know, the CBI, NCB, and ED continue with their probe in connection with the case. Now, the late actor’s talent manager Uday Singh Gauri has made an important revelation in a statement that has been submitted to the Mumbai Police, ED, and the CBI. This is regarding the last film that was offered to him.

Gauri has stated that the film was based on the ISI, 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, and Ajmal Kasab. He further added about calling Sushant on June 13 to discuss the same in a conference meeting with filmmakers Ramesh Taurani and Nikhil Advani. According to sources, the late actor talked to them for about seven minutes. The Dil Bechara star’s call records already show Gauri calling him multiple times on the same day. For the unversed, he died the next day on June 14.

Uday Singh Gauri has also added in his statement that Sushant Singh Rajput was supposed to discuss the film’s details with Taurani and Advani once again on June 15 through a conference call. According to him, Nikhil Advani had earlier already narrated the plan for the film to SSR. Earlier, the forensic team of AIIMS had analyzed the late actor’s death and ruled out any foul play in the same. This report was, however, not accepted by any of his family members and lawyer Vikas Singh.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

