Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback video from visit to Disneyland will make you believe in chasing your dreams

We came across a video of Sushant Singh Rajput visiting the Disneyland in Paris and well, it sure is overwhelming to see someone achieve their dreams, isn't it? Check out the video here.

Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide on June 14, 2020, and ever since, fans have been mourning the actor's death. None the less, everyone continues to keep finding ways to celebrate the actor for he was so much more than just the fame that came along his way. For someone who achieved so much in the world of cinema, he also had his list of dreams to finish - 50 of them, which he wanted to check off the list.

And, one such dream of his was to visit Disneyland and it happened to mark the completion of 25/50 dreams on the list. Yes, that means it was all the more special since it meant he has tick marked half of the dreams and well, many more followed. The actor had shared a video from his visit to Disneyland and he happened to go there amid rains but it never stopped him and rightly so. His happiness and excitement is clearly visible in the video and it makes us want to chase our dreams all the harder, and never back down!

Check out Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback video here:

Sushant had shared photos from the 50 dreams he noted down and they definitely weren't the regular ones because they had so much intellect and of course, loads of passion behind them. The actor might have left us all, but his ideas and his dreams continue to live with us as we keep coming across such moments, his interviews, and everything else he has given to all of us throughout his life.

