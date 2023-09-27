Sushant Singh Rajput’s UNSEEN throwback pic with Mukesh Chhabra’s mom leaves fans emotional

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death in June 2020 left the nation shocked. His demise was not just a massive loss for his family, friends and fans, but also for the film industry. It has been over three years now, and Sushant's family and his fans still remember him and share posts on social media. Mukesh Chhabra, who directed Sushant in the film Dil Bechara, recently shared a post on Instagram featuring his late mother, as well as Sushant. The post has left fans emotional.

Mukesh Chhabra shares throwback picture of his late mother, and Sushant Singh Rajput

On Wednesday morning, casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Instagram account to post a picture of his late mother, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the picture, Sushant can be seen smiling as he enjoys aloo parathas with Mukesh's mother. He can be seen in a black t-shirt, beige pants, white sneakers and a baseball cap, as he gorged on aloo paratha. In his caption, Mukesh Chhabra wrote that he was missing them both, and that he is very sure his mother and Sushant are enjoying now in heaven.

"Found this picture mom and Sushant enjoying aloo parathas ! I am sure both of them must be enjoying now also Aaram se upper Beth Kar #missingbothofthem #lifeisstrange #love #love," wrote Mukesh Chhabra, while sharing the unseen throwback picture. Take a look at it below.

Fans react to Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture with Mukesh Chhabra's mother

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans were left emotional after seeing the throwback picture. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented, "Such a beautiful picture, that is for sharing," while Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat and others dropped red heart emojis. One fan commented, "Awwe, I am overwhelmed with tears!! Major missing," while another one wrote, "Soo precious people. Major missing." A third comment read, "Miss you sush."

Mukesh Chhabra made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, which starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi. Sushant passed away before the film’s release. The movie was released posthumously in July 2020.

