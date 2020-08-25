Sushant Singh Rajput's US friend REVEALS late actor had Hollywood aspirations but changed after Europe trip

Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based friend Aneesha Madhok has revealed that late actor was keen on coming to Los Angeles and it was his dream was to work with the Coen Brothers.

Sushant Singh Rajput was not only an actor and talented dancer but also an entrepreneur. But apart from making big strides in Bollywood, Sushant also had plans to make an impression in Hollywood. Turns out, Sushant's US-based friend Aneesha Madhok has revealed to Republic TV that Sushant was keen on coming to Los Angeles and pursuing projects there. She also revealed that Sushant's dream was to work with the Coen Brothers.

Speaking to the channel, Aneesha revealed that she first met the actor in 2017 and bonded over their common love for physics and dance. In April 2019, they were discussing possible dates of meeting in Los Angles and Aneesha who lives in the US had even recommended the late actor's name for a project. While discussing dates, Sushant told her that he will let her know 'in a few hours'.

Aneesha further revealed that she did not hear from the actor and suggested that his plans could have changed after his Europe trip. For the unversed, Sushant and Rhea Chakraborty took a Europe trip around October 2019. She said that Sushant "never responded" since then.

She also added that she had visited India in January 2020 and was in New Delhi. While she wanted to wish the actor on his birthday, she couldn't get in touch with him as he had changed his phone numbers. "Couldn't wish him in January this year. Called up his driver but he said that he doesn't work. He disappeared. He changed his number. However, I sent flowers for his birthday but I have no idea whether they reached him or not," Aneesha said. When asked if she ever heard of Sandip Ssingh and Siddharth Pithani, Aneesha said that they never spoke about people but discussed movies, plans, and science.

Speaking about their meeting in 2017, Aneesha revealed that Sushant took her and her best friend to the IIFA awards ceremony. However, they left early because something 'put him off'. She said, "His manager came and said we got to leave, and we though oh so early, but okay, there was a sense that something was off, but I thought what have I got to do with it." It was widely reported back then that Sushant, who was nominated for Best Actor for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was not too happy with winning the award.

