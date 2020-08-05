Sushant Singh’s Dil Bechara co star Sahil Vaid REVEALS late actor was ‘stuck’ after Drive got negative reviews

Dil Bechara starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Sahil Vaid was released digitally on July 24, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sahil Vaid shared screen space in Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara, and just like all his fans, even Sahil Vaid was heartbroken with Sushant’s untimely demise. In the film, Sushant aka Manny and Sahil Vaid are best of friends and while shooting for the film, the two developed a great camaraderie and during an interview, Sahil Vaid revealed that the failure of Drive was something that really affected the late actor. That’s right!

Talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Sahil said that although only one name is being blamed in Sushant’s case but someone else is responsible. Now as we all know that post his untimely demise, reports are doing the rounds suggesting that the late actor was suffering from depression and biopolar disorder, and talking about the same, Sahil said that although he does not know what happened with Sushant but he knows for a fact that he was not weak and not someone who would suffer silently. Talking about Drive, Sahil Vaid admitted that Drive was not a “well-made film”, as he said that, “Badkismati se Drive buri film ban bayi aur wo is film ko kar ke fans gae the (Unfortunately, Drive turned out to be a bad film and he was stuck with it). It became difficult for to find theatres for the film. It is a lie that the film was intentionally released on OTT,” shared Sahil. Drive released on Netflix in 2019 and was panned critically.

As we speak, the Supreme Court has transferred the case to CBI, and it is being reported that although Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer had requested for a protective order, but as a matter of fact, SC refused and as a result of which, the Bihar police can question Rhea as the Supreme Court has denied interim protection to her.

