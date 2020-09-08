Sushant Singh’s ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande talks about pain & trauma in latest post; Fans show support

Manikarnika actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share a post about trauma and pain; Take a look

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande has been crusading for justice for the late actor. From rooting for #JusticeForSSR to planting trees to fulfill SSR’s dream of planting 1000 trees, Ankita has been supporting the late actor’s family in their fight for justice. And today, Ankita took to Instagram to share a cryptic post talking about pain and trauma. The quote goes like, “Your trauma is valid. Even if other people have experienced ‘worse.’ Even if someone else who went through the same experience doesn’t feel debilitated by it. Even if it ‘could have been avoided.’ Even if it happened a long time ago. Even if no one knows. Your trauma is real and valid and you deserve a space to talk about it. It isn’t desperate or pathetic or attention-seeking. It’s self-care. It’s inconceivably brave. And regardless of the magnitude of your struggle, you’re allowed to take care of yourself by processing and unloading some of the pain you carry. Your pain matters. Your experience matters. And your healing matters. Nothing and no one can take that away.”

Sharing the quote on Instagram, Ankita added two hashtags - #youarevalid and #youareseen - in her caption. Soon after, fans were all praises for Ankita and showed their support in her and SSR’s family’s fight against injustice. Earlier, in an interview, when Ankita was asked about her first reaction when she heard of SSR’s demise, she said that she was ‘finished’ when she heard about Sushant’s death.

Adding, Ankita was asked as to why didn’t she attend SSR’s funeral, and to this, this Manikarnika actress said that she couldn’t make it because somewhere she knew that if she sees Sushant somewhere like that, in that position, she would never be able to forget that phase and so, she decided to not go to the funeral. However, later, Ankita and Sandeep Ssingh were snapped at SSR’s house wherein she had gone to meet his family and sisters.Also, a few days back, when Ankita was papped with her mother buying plants, she told the paparazzi, “Sabko message do, plants lagao. Sushant ki 50 dreams mein se ek dream yeh tha ki woh 1000 plants lagae aur yeh meine apne ghar se shuruwaat ki hai aur I hope sab plants lagae.”

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande buys plants to fulfill his dream of planting 1000 trees

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×