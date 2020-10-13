Sushant Singh’s family says actor gave his heart but was betrayed as they share video from his film; Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family shares an old video of the actor from his film wherein he is talking about love. Watch

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and friends often share throwback photos and videos of the late actor on social media demanding #JusticeForSSR. While his sister often shares photos of billboards of the late actor across the globe and also asks his fans to partake in various movements to seek justice for him, today, his family’s Twitter account named ‘United for Sushant Singh Rajput’ shared a video clip from his film Shudh Desi Romance.

In the said video, Sushant can be heard saying, “Ek baat badi clear hui bhaisaab, pyaar mein hisaab nahi hota, sidha rajdhani express chalti hai,” and alongside the video, the caption reads, “He gave his heart, but was betrayed.” Well, while the Supreme Court had transferred the SSR death case to CBI, as per reports, while AIIMS has ruled out the murder theory, the CBI, too has reportedly said that it’s reports match the AIIMS find. Despite the reports, SSR’s sister continues to fight for justice as she, along with his million fans, believe that SSR was murdered and that he didn’t die by suicide.

Yesterday, Recently, Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to share glimpses of a billboard of the actor on Sri Lanka. Also, she shared a video of how fans in the UK have come together to fight for justice for the actor. Also, today, Shweta Singh Kirti too to social media to start the #MannKiBaat4SSR wherein she urged everyone to come forward and raise their voice for justice and truth in the SSR death case.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: CBI warns Rhea Chakraborty's neighbour after she fails to back claim of seeing the actress with SSR on June 13

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×