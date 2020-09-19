Sushant Singh’s family shares his handwritten notes, late actor scribbles metaphors, Geniuses Quirks & more

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family took to Twitter to share handwritten notes of the late actor wherein he is seen talking about science, self-belief and other things.

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, who died under mysterious circumstances at his Bandra house on June 14, 2020, and ever since the Supreme Court ordered CBI probe in the SSR case, the CBI has quizzed a host of people. From SSR’s sister, Siddharth Pithani, SSR’s driver, bodyguard, to Rhea Chakraborty and her parents, the CBI has interrogated a host of people and also recreated the crime scene a couple of times at the late actor’s residence.

Currently, Sushant Singh Rajput death, mired in various layers of controversy, is seeing major activity on the drug front as Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, Deepesh Sawant and drug peddlers are under judicial custody after they were interrogated by the NCB, and it is said that after the sessions court rejected the bail plea, Chakraborty’s lawyer would appeal to the HC. While SSR fans and family have been sharing old and throwback photos of the actor, and praying for justice, SSR’s family shared the Kedarnath actor’s handwritten notes Twitter. In the notes, we can see SSR’s writing about science, and scribbling words like ‘Experience and Analysis’, ‘Metaphors and literals’, ‘Niti Ayoug and politics’, ‘Geniuses Quirks’, ‘Peace’, ‘Climate’, and alongside the tweet, the caption read, “Before drug-dealers-&-killer gang struck, #SSR was all career and contribution! #WhatATragedy.”

Meanwhile, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMs) is expected to handover the viscera report of the late actor to the CBI next week and as per reports, the forensic team has hinted at inconsistencies in the report. Also, SSR USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been seeking justice for her late brother and from kicking off campaigns like #Plants4SSR, #GlobalPrayers4SSR, Shweta is currently on a social media detox for 10 days.

