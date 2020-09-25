  1. Home
Sushant Singh’s sister revisits pics from her sangeet as she dances with ‘bhai’; Calls it ‘treasured memories’

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister took to social media to share ‘treasured memories’ with her brother. Take a look
17726 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with his sister at her sangeetSushant Singh’s sister revisits pics from her sangeet as she dances with ‘bhai’; Calls it ‘treasured memories’
Sushant Singh Rajput died under mysterious circumstance on June 14, 2020, and as we speak, the CBI, ED and NCB are probing the death case of the late actor. Ever since his demise, fans of the Kedarnath actor have been demanding justice for SSR and his family too, has been crusading for justice. Today, Sushant’s USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to revisit ‘treasured memories’ from her sangeet featuring the late actor. In the photos, what caught our eye was Sushant Singh Rajput-the brother and not SSR- the actor, who is seen dancing with his sister at her sangeet. 

In the photos, we can see Sushant Singh Rajput wearing a white shirt and well, looking dapper in formals and alongside the photo, the caption read, “Bhai and I dancing at my Sangeet. Treasured Memories” Now, while CBI is probing the case, Shweta Singh Kirti posted a video for his fans to observe 27 September as #Sushant Earth Day. She wrote, "In the beautiful memories of Sushant, let's come together and make this world a better place. Do you guys think we can make this happen ?#SushantEarthDay..” Through the video, Shweta has requested Sushant's fans to switch off their lights for 15 minutes on 27 September between 8am to 8pm  and light a candle or a diya in his memory.

While CBI continues to probe the case, Rhea Chakraborty’s judicial custody has been extended until October 6, 2020 and after her lawyer appealed to the Bombay HC for bail, her plea hearing was deferred until September 29, 2020. Also, in the Bollywood drug nexus, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rakul Preet Singh have been served summons by the NCB as their names surfaced in different WhatsApp chats. 

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: AIIMS opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput's case to be conclusive without doubt; Report to reach CBI next week

Credits :Shweta Singh Kirti Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news.

