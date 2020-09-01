Sushant Singh’s sister shares video of late actor interacting with specially abled kids: Ye Tha Mera Bhai

Sushant Singh Rajput interacting with specially abled kids in throwback video is proof of his humility; Watch

After winning hearts on the small screen in shows such as Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput became an overnight hero on the 70mm screen with his debut film- Kai Po Che. Post Kai Po Che, Sushant was seen in films such as Kedarnath, Piku, Raabta, Chhichhore, and others. Now on the fateful day of June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away and while the CBI is investigating the death case as fans and family of the actor suspect foul play, Sushant’s USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been sharing old and rare videos and photos of the late actor on social media.

In the latest, Shweta shared a video on Instagram wherein we can see Sushant visiting, in what looks like an NGO in Ranchi, and in the said video, we can see Sushant hugging the children after they performed for him as he personally goes and meets the children. Alongside the heartwarming video, Shweta wrote, “Ye Tha Mera Bhai!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR…” Soon after, fans left comments on the post calling him their inspiration and God’s child. That said, as we speak, while Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned for the fifth time by the CBI, in the latest development on Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Whatsapp chats of his house staff Dipesh Sawant on the day of the actor's death has surfaced online.

In the leaked WhatsApp chats, we can see Dipesh having a conversation with Kushal on the morning of June 14. At 10.51 am as Dipesh sent a message to Kushal which read, 'Hi sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you regarding the (company name).' On the other hand, Kushal replied to Dipesh's message around 2:30 pm asking if 'Bhai', referring to Sushant, was safe because by then, news of Sushant’s alleged suicide was out. Well, these chats come to light because according to Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, along with others present inside SSR's house were trying to open the actor's locked bedroom door.

