  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘paid PR’ after billboards in US are taken down

In the latest, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, took to social media to lash out at the paid PR campaign of Rhea Chakraborty; See Post
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: September 3, 2020 08:46 am
Sushant Singh’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘paid PR’ after billboards in US are taken down Sushant Singh’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘paid PR’ after billboards in US are taken down
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Ever since the untimely demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been sharing unseen photos and videos of her brother on social media, and also, she has been expressing a sense of gratitude when people across the globe are coming together to demand justice for him. From Australia, London, California to other countries, billboards of the late actor demanding justice have been put out, however, today, Shweta was upset when a Hollywood billboard company refused to put up the billboard.

Taking to social media, Shweta shared a screenshot of a Hollywood billboard company who refused to keep the billboard of the late actor. Hitting out at 'paid PR' campaigns favouring Rhea Chakraborty in the slander campaign against her brother Sushant, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Paid PR has reached everywhere..” Taking to social media, the late actor's sister attached an email along with her tweet which read, “The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant. *** Media is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given for the days remaining. Thank you.”

Well, this comes after Rhea Chakraborty’s interview vilifying Sushant’s image went viral, and for the same, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, held a press conference to counter the misinformation campaign run by some channels, and during the press conference, senior advocate Vikas Singh warned that action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput: Sona Mohapatra demands justice but SLAMS those calling Rhea Chakraborty derogatory names

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement