Sushant Singh’s sister slams Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘paid PR’ after billboards in US are taken down

Ever since the untimely demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his USA-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been sharing unseen photos and videos of her brother on social media, and also, she has been expressing a sense of gratitude when people across the globe are coming together to demand justice for him. From Australia, London, California to other countries, billboards of the late actor demanding justice have been put out, however, today, Shweta was upset when a Hollywood billboard company refused to put up the billboard.

Taking to social media, Shweta shared a screenshot of a Hollywood billboard company who refused to keep the billboard of the late actor. Hitting out at 'paid PR' campaigns favouring Rhea Chakraborty in the slander campaign against her brother Sushant, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “Paid PR has reached everywhere..” Taking to social media, the late actor's sister attached an email along with her tweet which read, “The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant. *** Media is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given for the days remaining. Thank you.”

Well, this comes after Rhea Chakraborty’s interview vilifying Sushant’s image went viral, and for the same, Sushant’s family lawyer, Vikas Singh, held a press conference to counter the misinformation campaign run by some channels, and during the press conference, senior advocate Vikas Singh warned that action will be taken against those spreading canards against the family.

It seems the paid PR has it’s reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR pic.twitter.com/YrMrLH3eIX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 3, 2020

