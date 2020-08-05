  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh’s sisters’ text to brother in law before demise: We’ve to come together else we will lose him

In the latest, WhatsApp texts exchanged between Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka and brother in law have surfaced online in which sis has alleged Rhea is using actor for money and fame
37422 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh’s sisters’ text to brother in law before demise: We’ve to come together else we will lose himSushant Singh’s sisters’ text to brother in law before demise: We’ve to come together else we will lose him
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the Supreme Court transferred the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe to the CBI, a chat between the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka and brother-in-law has surfaced on the internet wherein the sister has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty used the late actor to gain work, fame and money. That’s right! Right after WhatsApp chat between Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, OP Singh and DCP Paramjeet Dahiya surfaced on the internet, internet is flooding with Whatsapp chats between Priyanka and brother in law.

As per reports, in the WhatsApp exchange between Priyanka and brother in law, the sister has alleged that Rhea was using Sushant for money and fame and also, Priyanka alleged that Rhea had blocked their access to Sushant. Also, late actors’ sister alleged that due to the medication, Sushant Singh Rajput was mentally stressed and couldn’t decide for himself. As per reports, a part of the message from Priyanka, reads, "Rhea's motive to swindle his money and gain valuable connection in the industry, riding on Sushant's back to gain work, fame and money, the great Bollywood dream of Rhea.” In the same message, Priyanka said that the late actor was on medications and that they have the prescriptions from at least three different doctors. Also, Priyanka has alleged that all the doctors were unknown and were provided by Rhea and her family. Also, Priyanka discussed in the chats how Rhea and her family blocked their access to Sushant. "Haven't we all tried it all? The mother of all problems is that access to Sushant has been systematically denied by Rhea and her family," read a part of the message.

Not just this, Priyanka in her messages has claimed that Sushant was 'mentally under stress' and 'turned sick which means that he cannot decide for himself'. Also, Priyanka alleged that due to the use of medications, it has impacted Sushant’s decision-making ability and therefore, Priyanka urged her brother-in-law to intervene. In the other message, Priyanka alleges that there is a 'conspiracy' to destroy the actor mentally, physically, and monetarily and her last message read, "We have to come together, else we will lose Sushant.”

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: PIL filed in SC for court monitored CBI probe into the death of Disha Salian

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Anonymous 7 minutes ago

God, this family's pain. They tried so hard. Now I understand Shweta Singh Kirti's Facebook post after his demise.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement