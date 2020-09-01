  1. Home
Sushant Singh’s video of writing with both hands simultaneously goes viral; Sister calls him ‘Rare Genius’

As we speak, the CBI is investigating the death case of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned today for the fifth time.
Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise on June 14, 2020, actor’s USA-based sister has been sharing unseen photos and rare videos of the actor on social media and today, Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video proving the sheer talent of the Kedarnath actor. In the latest video, we can see Sushant writing with both his hands at the same time on a piece of paper and alongside the video, she wrote, “Rare Genius... ️ambidexterity-mirror writing, less than 1%population in world is capable of doing this!! #MyBrotherTheBest #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GlobalPrayersForSSR…”

Earlier, Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a video of a billboard in Indonesia which was playing the late actor’s song from the film M.S.Dhoni: The Untold Story, and a proud sister thanked the people of the country for the love and honour. That said, as we speak, the CBI is questioning Rhea Chakraborty and today, the Jalebi actress has been summoned by the agency for the fifth time. Also, yesterday, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi was snapped outside the CBI guesthouse in Mumbai and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, manager Samual Miranda, cook Neeraj Singh, domestic-help Keshav and Deepesh Sawant, all are being questioned by the CBI.

Also, amid the drug angle that has emerged in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, a fresh WhatsApp chat has emerged which indicates that the actor’s family was well aware of his mental health issue. In the chats, we can see a conversation between sister Priyanka and Shruti Modi about his treatment and the medicines he was taking. 

