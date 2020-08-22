  1. Home
Sushant's Chhichhore co-actor Saanand Verma says he doesn't have faith in Mumbai Police's investigation

Actor Saanand Verma, who featured in the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore, feels that the Mumbai Police did not investigate the death of the late actor properly.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday started afresh the probe into Sushant's death. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14. The investigating bureau collected all documents from Mumbai Police and recorded statements of several people.

"I don't think Sushant was the kind of individual who'd have committed suicide. He was a great fighter, a big dreamer from a small town, a super achiever who never gave up and did wonderfully well in his life," Saanand said.

"I don't think the Mumbai Police has done a great job in this case. There must be an unknown aspect in his mysterious death that needs to be brilliantly investigated," he added.

Saanand also shared how Sushant has been an inspiration to him. He recalled being skeptical of taking up TV shows initially, because he believed that the industry treats small screen actors differently. But then he saw how successfully Sushant had shifted from television to films.

"I accepted the role of Saxenaji in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing 'Pavitra Rishta' at that time, transforming into a movie star with 'Kai Po Che', I thought that if he can do it, I can do it," said Saanand.

He has another connection with Sushant, one that directly links them by their roots.

"He (Sushant) is from Patna. I am also from Patna. I'm extremely grateful to Sushant for being my true inspiration," he said.

Credits :IANS

