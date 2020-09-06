Sushant's family's lawyer says doctors cannot share details of actor's mental health without consent: Report

The news reports further state Vikas Singh adding that any doctor who has treated or consulted with Sushant Singh Rajput must first speak with the family about the late actor's medical history.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has reportedly stated that no doctor can share details of the late actor's mental health conditions without getting the consent of the actor's heir. The news reports further state Vikas Singh adding that any doctor who has treated or consulted the late star Sushant Singh Rajput must first speak with the family about the late actor's medical history. The news reports also add that the lawyer has stated that the 'so-called' who had consulted with Sushant are now speaking with news channels about the late actor's medical history and also calls it very disturbing.

Vikas Singh reportedly said that as per the professional rules of MCI, doctors cannot reveal any kind of sensitive information about the and since actor Sushant Singh Rajput has passed away, doctors will first need the consent of Sushant's father who is the legal heir. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh also reportedly gave a clarification on the late actor's mother's death. As per news reports Vikas Singh said that Sushant's mother passed away due to brain hemorrhage and further went on to refute rumours that Sushant's mother had mental health issues.

The news reports also state that Vikas Singh had spoken about the arrest of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty and house manager Samuel Miranda. Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh reportedly said that Mumbai police wanted to keep certain things hidden which will now come to light as CBI is probing the case.

