Sushant's farmhouse manager reveals he always saw Showik intoxicated, Rhea Chakraborty controlled expenses

Sushant Singh Rajput rented a spacious apartment in Mumbai as well as a farmhouse in Pawana which is located on the outskirts of the city. The actor spent a lot of time at this farmhouse as is disclosed by his staffers and those close to the late actor. Now, Sushant's farmhouse manager has spoken to Republic TV and detailed how changes took place in the last year or so. Speaking to the channel, the manager who handled the property for over two years, revealed that Rhea Chakraborty controlled the finances.

He said that Rhea entered Sushant's life in 2019 and that her July 2019 birthday was celebrated at the farmhouse. While Rhea and Showik have visited the place multiple times, Rhea's mother and father also had visited the farmhouse on two to three occasions. "Rhea always came with Sushant, last year on the 8th of July when it was Rhea's birthday, one day before the birthday I saw her family. I saw Rhea's mom and dad, her brother Showik, with Showik there was a girl also," the manager told Republic TV.

He said that earlier acquiring money for maintenance of the farmhouse was smooth when SSR's friend Kushal Zaveri used to handle things. However, after Rhea. Showik and Shruti Modi's entry into the late actor's life, it became difficult to carry out the simplest of tasks.

Whenever I saw Showik, I always saw him smoking and intoxicated. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Sushant Singh Rajput's farmhouse manager

He further revealed his conversation with Sushant's former account Rajat Mewati who was fired. "Rajat Mewati told me that Rhea used to party while Sushant slept downstairs. Whenever I saw Showik, I always saw him smoking and intoxicated. Shruti Modi started coming from July 2019. After Rhea came in, their island trips increased. Rhea handled all the expenses and Rajat once told me that money is being withdrawn from Sushant's account. Sushant was also once furious when he got to know about Rhea's expenses."

Rhea and brother Showik along with Sushant's staffers Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant are currently in NCB custody on charges of procurement of drugs.

