Sushant's staffer Dipesh Sawant's WhatsApp chat with Kushal Zaveri reveals he discussed work on 14 June

As per reports, Sushant Singh Rajput's close friend Kushal Zaveri had spoken to the actor on 9 June about a possible work collaboration.
While various WhatsApp messages revolving Sushant Singh Rajput's case is out in the public domain, another series of messages has now come to the fore. According to Republic TV, Sushant's close friend Kushal Zaveri had spoken to the actor on 9 June about a possible work collaboration with an e-commerce company. On the evening of 9 June, Sushant and Kushal exchanged messages and the actor reportedly told him that his staffer Dipesh Sawant will get in touch. 

Now, Dipesh Sawant's WhatsApp message reveals that he texted Kushal on the morning of 14 June -- the day Sushant passed away. However, it is the timing of this message that is even more peculiar. At 10.51 am on 14 June, Dipesh sent a message to Kushal which read, "Hi sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you regarding the (company name)."  

The timing of Dipesh's message raises concerns as multiple reports have revealed that during this time, the four members present inside Sushant's house were frantically knocking and trying to open the actor's bedroom door which was locked. Kushal replied to Dipesh's message only much later around 2:30 pm asking if 'Bhai' was safe or no. Kushal had earlier told Times Now that he was sleeping on that Sunday and woke up late. He also sent three other messages after that which yielded no response from Dipesh since it was all known by then that Sushant had passed away.  

