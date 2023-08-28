Guide, Teesri Manzil, Jewel Thief, Johny Mera Naam- these are some of the acclaimed movies of yesteryear that bring back memories of the golden era of Indian cinema. Filmmaker Vijay Anand, who was also known as Goldie Anand, is known for his work in these films. Apart from being a producer, Vijay was also a screenwriter and editor.

The late actor was part of the Anand family and was the brother of producer-director Chetan Anand and the celebrated actor Dev Anand. Vijay passed away in 2004 due to a heart attack at the age of 70.

Sushma Anand, wife of filmmaker Vijay Anand, passes away

The film fraternity today woke up to the sad news of the passing away of Sushma Anand, the wife of late filmmaker Vijay Anand. 19 years after the passing away of her husband, Sushma breathed her last on Sunday, August 27. Sushma was struggling with old age-related illnesses and died of cardiac arrest.

Kukko Shivpuri, manager of Ketnav Studious, informed that Sushma was sitting normally on a chair, but all of a sudden, she sat down on the floor.

“Vaibhav and their house help came running, put her on her bed, and tried to talk to her, but she didn’t respond. The family doctor arrived and declared her dead. As routine to seek a death certificate, her body was taken in an ambulance to Holy Family Hospital, where she was declared dead. The cause of death is cardiac arrest,” he divulged.

Her last rites will be held at Santacruz Crematorium

According to Free Press Journal, her last journey will start tomorrow at 11 a.m. for Santacruz Crematorium near Santacruz (West) Police Station.

Vijay and Sushma’s marriage

Vijay married his wife Sushma during the filming of Ram Balram in 1978. Reports suggest that Sushma, who was much younger than him, was the daughter of Vijay’s older sister. Despite resistance in family and society, Vijay married his younger niece Sushma Anand (formerly known as Sushma Kohli), and lived happily for years. They later gave birth to a son Vaibhav Anand.

In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Sushma revealed, “Goldie (Vijay ji’s nickname) and I got married in 1978 during Ram Balram’s shoot. He liked my simplicity. I understood his temperament. He rarely lost his cool. I was the one who’d lose my temper. I was crazier. I’d deliberately do things to annoy him. Sometimes, he managed me. Sometimes I managed him.”

