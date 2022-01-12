Sushmita Sen adopts a baby boy after daughters Renee and Alisah? Watch Video

Sushmita Sen has been a perfect example of beauty and brains and she has won millions of hearts with her kindness and golden heart. Not just the former beauty queen has won hearts with her stunning looks, she also has a knack for making the headlines for her personal and professional life. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sushmita recently made the heads turn after there were speculations that she has adopted a third child now. As per the video shared by a pap, Sushmita has adopted a son this time.

The speculations made to light after the former beauty queen was spotted in the city with her daughters Renee, Alisah and baby boy. She was seen posing happily with the kids. Dressed in an all black outfit, Sushmita had completed her look with a red shawl. While Renee and Alisah were quite confident about facing the paps, the little boy was quite intrigued with the media attention. Needless to say, the speculations of Sushmita adopting a third child have got the tinselvile buzzing. However, we are still waiting for an official confirmation in this regard.

Take a look at Sushmita Sen’s pics:

To note, Sushmita has been a proud single mother of two daughters earlier, For the uninitiated, Sushmita had adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24. Later, she went on to adopt her daughter Alisha in 2010. In fact, her social media is often inundated with her happy moments with her daughters. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sushmita was last seen in Aarya 2 and has won a lot of appreciation for her performance.

Also Read: PIC: Sushmita Sen shares thoughtful lines on power of self: ‘Of all things I could be, I choose to be me’