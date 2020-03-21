Sushmita Sen advises fans to strengthen their immune system amid Coronavirus scare; See POST

Sushmita Sen has recently shared a long post on Instagram in which she has urged her fans to be safe and strengthen their immune system amid the Coronavirus crisis. Check out her post.

Sushmita Sen is the latest Bollywood celebrity to raise awareness on social media regarding the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, many other celebs like , , Kartik Aaryan, , etc. have tried to make fans aware of the precautionary measures to be taken for controlling the deadly virus from spreading any further. Social media is abuzz with numerous posts related to the same and fans have applauded this initiative taken on the part of celebs to create awareness.

Here’s what Sushmita writes in her long Instagram post, “Life is a precious gift & boy does it know how to remind us each time we take it for granted!! A pandemic can often be mirrored as a dark place, one with the uncertainty, fear, chaos, divide, blame games, discriminations & of course loss of life! AND YET, finally NOTHING prevails like human spirit. It fights back united with resilience, positivity, prayer, compassion, renewed hope & disciplined action...all in its relentless pursuit of honouring ‘life.’ A virus thrives on reaction, while life thrives in Action!! To human spirit & life...let’s do this!!!”

The actress has asked her fans to be safe and strengthen their immune system both inside and out. Well, that has become the call of the hour and I am sure every one of us will agree to it. On the work front, Sushmita Sen had announced about venturing back to the silver screen some time back much to the excitement of her fans. However, further details are awaited about the same. Apart from that, the actress often grabs headlines owing to her frequent dates and social media PDAs with beau Rohman Shawl.

