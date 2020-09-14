Sushmita Sen advises her fans to be 'conscience keepers' in a motivational weekend post

Sushmita Sen made a comeback to the silver screen with the web series Aarya this year. Meanwhile, she has recently share a motivational musing on Instagram.

Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user and often keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. The actress who recently made an amazing comeback on the silver screen with Aarya has been nothing less than an inspiration for all others out there. Her journey from Miss Universe (1994) to Bollywood is known to everyone. Moreover, the actress is someone who has always balanced out her personal and professional life well and multiple instances prove it.

As we speak of this, Sushmita has shared a motivational post on her Instagram handle that is worth a read. She has shared a quote in the picture of the post that reads, “Our culture has accepted two huge lies… The first is that if you disagree with someone, you must hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything we believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actress has also shared a rather meaningful caption along with the post. Here, she advises her fans not to be people pleasers but be conscience keepers. Well, no one can jot down this advice right? Well, as has been mentioned above, Sushmita recently made her digital debut with the web series titled Aarya for which she received praises from everyone. The actress is currently dating Rohman Shawl and is a loving mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen was asked how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and the actor’s reply is sure to win your hearts

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×