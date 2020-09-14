  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushmita Sen advises her fans to be 'conscience keepers' in a motivational weekend post

Sushmita Sen made a comeback to the silver screen with the web series Aarya this year. Meanwhile, she has recently share a motivational musing on Instagram.
361914 reads Mumbai Updated: September 14, 2020 03:21 pm
Sushmita Sen advises her fans to be 'conscience keepers' in a motivational weekend postSushmita Sen advises her fans to be 'conscience keepers' in a motivational weekend post
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushmita Sen is an avid social media user and often keeps on updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life. The actress who recently made an amazing comeback on the silver screen with Aarya has been nothing less than an inspiration for all others out there. Her journey from Miss Universe (1994) to Bollywood is known to everyone. Moreover, the actress is someone who has always balanced out her personal and professional life well and multiple instances prove it.

As we speak of this, Sushmita has shared a motivational post on her Instagram handle that is worth a read. She has shared a quote in the picture of the post that reads, “Our culture has accepted two huge lies… The first is that if you disagree with someone, you must hate them. The second is that to love someone means you agree with everything we believe or do. Both are nonsense. You don’t have to compromise convictions to be compassionate. 

Check out her Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, the actress has also shared a rather meaningful caption along with the post. Here, she advises her fans not to be people pleasers but be conscience keepers. Well, no one can jot down this advice right? Well, as has been mentioned above, Sushmita recently made her digital debut with the web series titled Aarya for which she received praises from everyone. The actress is currently dating Rohman Shawl and is a loving mother of two daughters, Alisah and Renee.   

Also Read: Sushmita Sen was asked how she survived Nepotism in Bollywood and the actor’s reply is sure to win your hearts

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 2 days ago

Sushmita ji.. Apki shayari bohat achhi hoti hai. Kal Hi suni maine.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement