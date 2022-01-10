Sushmita Sen is all the fitspiration we need as she dances with daughters Renee & Alisah in new VIDEO

Sushmita Sen hardly ever fails to motivate and inspire people. The former Miss Universe is widely loved, admired and respected for her articulate and charming personality. Although Sushmita does not feature on the big screen as often as we would like her to, she ensures to keep in touch with her millions of fans by being active on social media. Sushmita regularly posts on her Instagram space, and treats fans to glimpses of her personal and professional life. Speaking of which, yesterday, the diva posted a video with her daughters Renee and Alisah, and it’s all the fitspiration you need for the coming week.

Yesterday, Sushmita Sen took to the photo and video sharing application and shared a glimpse of her dancing routine with her two daughters. In the video, the Main Hoon Naa actress can be seen having a gala time as she grooves with Alisah and Renee, and ensures to get her cardio done. Watching the trio have fun while burning calories will surely motivate you to do the same this week.

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote a fitting caption, which read, “Don’t feel like working out? No problem , let’s dance!! Listen to your heart..follow the beat & move to your own rhythm!! (Cardio done) #mamaspride Alisah & @reneesen47 Thank you for always keeping me on my toes!!! #sharing #simplejoys #happiness #dancinghearts #togetherness #love #life #us #happysunday I love you guys!!! #duggadugga Song: Copines by @ayanakamura_officiel”.

Click HERE to watch the video.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was recently seen in the drama series Aarya 2. The first season of the Ram Madhvani directorial was nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards 2021 under the Best Drama Series category.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen opens up on break up with Rohman Shawl: Closure is important for both to move on in their lives