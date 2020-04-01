Sushmita Sen is all heart for daughter Alisah’s beautiful portrait of herself being kissed by her mom; See Pic

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share an endearing portrait painted by her daughter Alisah. Sharing the same, the former Miss Universe wrote, ‘Alisah & Me.’ Check it out.

For any mother, her children are a source of joy and among the B-town mommies, Sushmita Sen is the one who is known to dote on her daughters, Renee and Alisah. The former Miss Universe often shares photos and videos of her daughters’ achievements and flaunts them like a proud mommy. Be it Renee learning dance or Alisah’s poetry, Sushmita always keeps her fans updated about them and once again the diva shared a glimpse of her daughter’s hidden talent.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sushmita shared a portrait of a woman kissing her baby while cuddling it in her arms. Seeing the portrait, one couldn’t help but notice Alisah’s sign on the same with the date of March 31, 2020. The endearing portrait was captured by Sushmita and was painted by her younger daughter Alisah. Flaunting the same on social media, Sushmita was all heart for her daughter’s artwork. The diva shared it and couldn’t stop gushing over it.

Sushmita captioned it as, “Alisah & Me.” with heart emoticons. The diva always keeps her fans updated with her life and work. From sharing photos of her daughters to expressing love for beau Rohman Shawl to indulging in self love, Sushmita surely knows how to treat her fans and with her latest update coming amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, her followers would surely love it. Meanwhile, as per reports, the diva is gearing up to return on screen with a web series titled Aarya. She was in Rajasthan for the shoot of the same.

Check out Sushmita Sen’s daughter’s artwork:

