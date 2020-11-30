Sushmita Sen is all hearts for beau Rohman Shawl as he gets her initials inscribed on his tattoo; See POST

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have always made headlines ever since they made their relationship official. Meanwhile, check out the latter's recent Instagram post.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s love story is now known to everyone. There is not a single time when the couple has not caught attention owing to their immense love for each other. The paparazzi love to click them whenever they step out for trips or clinic visits. Moreover, a little bit of PDA on social media does no harm and their respective timelines prove the same! Overall, Sushmita and Rohman set some major couple goals for all others out there.

Now, Rohman’s sweet gesture for his ladylove has won hearts on the internet. It so happened that he got her initials inscribed on his tattoo. While sharing a picture of the same on social media, he writes, “The ink isn’t permanent. The love is” while tagging Sushmita in the post. The actress is quick to respond to the same and seems to be head over heels for her man after seeing the same. The former Miss Universe has reposted the same story on her handle too.

Check out their posts below:

The two of them have been in a relationship with each other for quite some time. Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen made her much-awaited comeback earlier this year with Aarya. The crime series also marks her digital debut. There are reports about a second season of the series in the working and the fans are too excited about the same! Sushmita herself confirmed the same a few months ago during a live interaction on Instagram with the show’s creator Ram Madhvani.

