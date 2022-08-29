Sushmita Sen is all smiles as she gets clicked with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee; See PICS

Seems like actor Sushmita Sen and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are the new best friends in town as they are often papped out and about in Mumbai. The duo announced their separation last year and continue to remain friends ever since. The actor spent her Sunday with her daughter Renee Sen and Rohman, who shares a close bond with the Sen family. Sushmita and Rohman were clicked in Santacruz, Mumbai. While Sushmita was seen dressed in a comfortable lavender co-ords set, Rohman wore a t-shirt with a pair of jeans. On seeing the paparazzi outside, Sushmita happily posed for pictures alongside Renee and Rohman.

As it was Sushmita’s younger daughter Alisah‘s 13th birthday, the trio was out to do some shopping for it. Earlier in the day, Sushmita wished her daughter and wrote, ” “Happpyyyyy 13th Birthday to the love of my life!!! ‘Alisah’ means Noble, protected by God & a gift of God…all of which she truly is!!! I continue to proudly witness, the purity of love & the power of divinity in her eyes, in her beliefs, her embrace & mostly importantly, in her actions!!! I am a better person because I am Alisah’s Mother!! To your health & happiness always Shona!!! Didi & I love you infinity!! Maa.”

See Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl, and daughter Renee Sen’s photos:

Sushmita has been a proud single mother of two daughters. She had adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24 in the year 2000. Later, she went on to adopt her daughter Alisha in 2010. The actress was previously dating Rohman Shawl. However, after dating for years, the former Miss Universe had announced the news about her split with Rohman on social media. Sharing a sweet picture featuring Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

In July, she made news with the first chairman of the Indian Premier League Lalit Modi . She was last seen in Hotstar’s Aarya 2, the sequel of her hit web show which marked her official comeback to the entertainment industry alongside her digital debut.