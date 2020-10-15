Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl give a hilarious reply to a fan who asks them when are they getting married

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl always manage to light up the internet with their PDA. Recently, during a live session, Sushmita and Rohman were asked when they were getting married by a fan. The couple had a funny response that will crack you up.

Actress Sushmita Sen impressed fans with her return to screens in a web series titled Aarya and since then, fans have been waiting to see more of her in projects. The actress often kept in touch with her fans via Instagram live sessions amid the ongoing pandemic and her beau Rohman Shawl also joined some of them. Recently, Sushmita and Rohman hosted a live session where a fan asked them about their marriage. Well, the couple addressed the question in a hilarious manner that has left netizens in awe of them.

During a live session with fans, Sushmita and Rohman were going through comments. A fan asked them 'when are they getting married?' Hearing the question, Sushmita passed on the question to her beau Rohman who said that he will ask and tell them. However, Sushmita could not control her laughter and made a hilarious statement post Rohman's response. She said she will ask the neighbours and then tell fans when she is getting married.

On hearing the marriage question, Sushmita burst out laughing and said, "hum neighbours se puchke btate hai." Post this, the couple laughed it off and continued with their live interaction with fans. Surely, fans have been intrigued to know when the duo may be tying the knot. Often, both Rohman and Sushmita share glimpses of their fun at home on social media and set the internet on fire.

Take a look at Sushmita and Rohman's photo:

Their photos and videos of working out together also go viral on the internet and fans love seeing them together. Whenever they step out in the city, the paparazzi manage to capture them in the frame. On a couple of live sessions, Rohman has also joined Sushmita with her daughters Renee and Alisah. The two have been seeing each other for quite some time. The first time they made a public appearance together, it was back in 2018 during 's Diwali party.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

