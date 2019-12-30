Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl lovingly gaze at each other in THIS PHOTO; Calls him ‘babushhhh’

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl look gorgeous together as they pose for a photo

Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl don’t get papped very often in the city but whenever they do, all of Sushmita’s fans rejoice the photos. Thanks to social media, Sus​​hmita Sen makes sure to treat her fans to her candid photos, family pictures and workout videos, among other things, and today, beau Rohman Shawl shared a loved up picture with Sushmtia Sen wherein the two are lovingly gazing at each other and alongside the photo, Rohman penned a note as he wrote, “At different stages in my life, i have had people ask me a question that i have never really been able to answer...What makes you feel complete?? Finally i have an Answer (not for them but for my own self). @sushmitasen47 YOU ARE MY ANSWER…”

Soon after, Sushmita replied to Rohman as she showered him with love as she wrote, “In all the unanswered prayers...YOU are the answered one!! I love you babushhhh…” On the occasion of Christmas, Sushmita gave a sneak-peek of her Christmas celebration with beau Rohman Shawl and daughters are they sang Christmas carols, and Rohman played the guitar. Now, we all know that every second picture on Instagram features her daughters and by now, we all know that Sushmita shares an amazing bond with Alisha and Renne, and during a recent interview, Sushmita Sen opened up on adoption as she said that she had the privilege of experiencing motherhood twice. “To become a mother who has given birth from the heart. I have not missed a day of feeling the joy of motherhood,” the actor said.

For all those who don’t know, Sushmita was all of 24, when she embraced motherhood for the first time and Sushmita Sen says that she is extremely proud of her 24-year-old self for making ‘the wisest decision’ to adopt. A few days back, Sushmita had shared a photo from her vanity van hinting at her comeback to the world of cinema.

Credits :Instagram

