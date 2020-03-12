Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman Shawl’s adorable photo and PDA paint social media red with love; Check it out

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are painting the town red with their love. Recently, Rohman shared an adorable photo with Sushmita and also dropped a love-filled comment on her photo. Check it out.

Love is surely the best feeling and the ways of expressing it may vary among people. Speaking of this, Bollywood’s most loved diva, Sushmita Sen has been one of those stars who has never shied away from expressing her love for her close ones. In recent times, her PDA with beau Rohman Shawl took over social media and left her fans in awe. Whenever Sushmita and Rohman share adorable photos with each other, they end up going viral among fans.

Speaking of this, recently, Rohman took to social media to share an adorable selfie with his ladylove, Sushmita. In the photo, Rohman can be seen embracing Sushmita in a warm hug and the couple looked absolutely adorable as they clicked a selfie. Twinning in black, Sushmita and Rohman smiled and painted Instagram red with their love. However, it was Rohman’s declaration of love for Sushmita in his caption that stole the show. Rohman wrote, “Mujhe na ISHQ hai tumse !!!@sushmitasen47 #beckoned.”

(Also Read: Sushmita Sen is in love with her new look as she flaunts it in gorgeous photos; Beau Rohman Shawl is all heart)

Meanwhile, Sushmita shared a stunning photo of herself in black and white on Instagram and captioned it as, “Everyone looks...but what do YOU see? A gaze held for eternity!! Beckoning @rohmanshawl#poetic I love you guys!!!.” On this photo, Rohman responded with his post and also dropped a comment. He wrote, “Tumne pukaaara aur hum chaley aaye @sushmitasen47.” Well, the adorable PDA between Sushmita and Rohman has been taking over the internet. Fans of the gorgeous diva can’t stop gushing over their love-filled photos. Last year, a report stated that Sushmita may take a plunge at marriage with Rohman. However, nothing was confirmed about the same.

Check out Sushmita and Rohman’s photos:

Credits :Instagram

Read More