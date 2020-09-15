Sushmita Sen and BF Rohman Shawl get goofy with puppy filter on Instagram; Latter says ‘Nazar Na Lagey’; WATCH

Actress Sushmita Sen always manages to light up the internet with her social media posts. Recently, she dropped an adorable video of with beau Rohman Shawl while getting playful with Instagram filters and it is all things cute.

Among the most gorgeous stars in Bollywood, if there is one name that shines the brightest and has made a special place in people’s hearts, it is Sushmita Sen. The gorgeous star has managed to not only garner fans in India but across the globe and her followers love to see her posts on social media. Sushmita often shares adorable photos and videos with her daughters and beau Rohman Shawl and lights up the internet with her positivity and charm.

Recently, the gorgeous star took over the internet with her cute Instagram video where she was seen getting goody with beau Rohman while using an Instagram filter. Using the puppy filter, both Sush and Rohman greeted fans warmly and wished them love in a sweet video. While goofing around with the puppy filter, the adorable couple left everyone in awe of their cute banter. The two informed fans that they had a long day and that they were tired. However, they wanted to speak to their fans and hence, shared the video.

Sushmita shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, “#livesession #sharing #cartoons #love #laughter #happyvibes #us @rohmanshawl I love you guys!!! Mmuuuah #yourstruly.” While speaking to the fans, Sushmita said, “If this doesn’t make your day, I don’t know what will.” Indeed fans were left swooning over the two and Rohman commented on the video, “Nazar na Lagey.”

Take a look at Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s video:

Meanwhile, recently, Sushmita shared a pensive note on Instagram about current culture. Her note left fans in deep thought and many agreed with the actress. Apart from this, she had also wished her daughter Renee on her birthday with beautiful throwback photos and left fans in complete awe of their bond. On the work front, the actress was seen in Aarya. Due to the popularity of season 1, the web show has been renewed for a second season and the actress had announced the same in a live session on Instagram.

Credits :Instagram

