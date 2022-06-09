Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah are all smiles as they get clicked in the city, PICS

Sushmita Sen is the perfect combination of beauty and brains and is also known for her humility and kindness. The actress has always spread love and joy with her fans via her social media profiles, posting adorable moments with her daughters Renee and Alisah. Meanwhile, just a while ago, the former Miss Universe was spotted in the city with her younger daughter Alisah and the mother-daughter duo was all smiles as they posed for the paparazzis.

In the pictures, Sushmita can be seen wearing an oversized blue denim shirt teamed up with black trouser and black T-shirt. The actress also wore black glasses to give the finishing touch to her casual avatar. Meanwhile, her daughter Alisah was seen wearing a casual white T-shirt and black pants paired with white sneakers. Sushmita nailed it in her casuals as usual.

Have a look at the pictures:

Sushmita has been a proud single mother of two daughters earlier, but as the recent reports suggest, the beauty queen has adopted a third child, a boy. According to a report in ETimes, Sushmita introduced her son to the paparazzi. The little one was spotted wearing a yellow shirt and had a red mask on. For the uninitiated, Sushmita had adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24 in the year 2000. Later, she went on to adopt her daughter Alisha in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita has been making waves for her web series Aarya. She was last seen in Aarya 2, which has been helmed by Ram Madhvani. The series, which is one of the most popular Indian web shows, was released on the ott platform on December 10, 2021.