Sushmita Sen and daughter Alisah step out to purchase plants, look adorable; PICS

Sushmita Sen continues to be a heartthrob of millions around the world and still keeps entertaining viewers with high-on-content shows that she is a part of. The actress reduced her movie-related work significantly in the last decade. She got back into action with the web series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani and co-starring Chandrachur Singh, which premiered directly on digital. The show was very well-received and brought numerous accolades for her solid performance as a caring mother and a loving wife who took responsibility to track down the murderers of her husband in the show. The love the show received led to the second season of the hit show, which too got a unanimous positive reaction. As we speak, scripting for the third season of the show has also started.

The Main Hoon Na actress was spotted along with her daughter Alisah at a plant store in Bandra in the evening. The actress and her daughter had on their masks as they made their way out of the store. Sushmita wore a brown sweater over her black t-shirt as she carried a flower vase in her hand. Her daughter wore a light orange hoodie that read “Just Do It”. Both the mother and the daughter looked happy as they made their way out of the store and headed towards their car. The mother-daughter duo made their way out hand-in-hand. They acknowledged the paparazzi and then left the spot.

Have a look at Sushmita Sen and her daughter being snapped in the city:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the Biwi No. 1 actress was asked about being selective about picking up projects, she said, “I want to achieve one on one equation with the people — my audiences as well as my well-wishers. I want to be able to do good work so that I have additional new audiences”.

Sushmita does not take her audience for granted and wants to only work on projects that are worth her attention and her admirer’s time. The actress will next be seen in the third instalment of Aarya which is expected to release in 2023.

Also read: Sushmita Sen shares unseen BTS pic with THIS co-star from Aarya 2 sets, says she’s got 'his back'