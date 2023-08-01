Sushmita Sen and daughter Renee Sen's throwback photo is all things GOLD; fans are all heart

Sushmita Sen has never backed off from gushing about her daughters Renee and Alisah on social media. Her daughters also share posts from time to time on social media, expressing their feelings of love for the actress. This time, Sen’s elder daughter Renee shared a post on Instagram expressing her love for the Aarya actress.

Renee shared a post for mother Sushmita Sen and it’s too cute

Renee, who is the elder daughter of actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback picture of her along with her mother. In the picture, baby Renee can be seen on a couch at home. Undoubtedly, the mother-daughter duo look lovely as they stare at the camera with a slight hint of a smile. Sharing this heart-melting photograph, Renee wrote, “Life’s best blessing. So proud of all that you do Ma (followed by a red heart and evil eye amulet emoji).” Have a look:

Renee shared the post just after a few days when Sushmita Sen unveiled the teaser of her upcoming web series Taali, which is based on the life and struggles of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Per usual, fans and admirers of the 47-year-old actress are showering love on the photo. While one of the fans wrote, “What a beautiful memory and such beautiful souls,” actress Suchitra Pillai wrote, “Awwwww (heart-eyed emojis).”

About Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant

Sushmita Sen, who is popularly admired for her role as Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na and Aarya Sareen in the web series Aarya, was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe pageant. And after claiming the title, she started working as a film actress and made her debut in Dastak, a 1996 Bollywood film. There’s no doubt that since then, the actress has delivered a lot of wonderful performances in films like Biwi, Aankhen, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Among others. After establishing herself in the film industry, Sen adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and Alisah in 2010, and ever since she shares a beautiful bond with them.

Sushmita Sen will now be seen in Taali on August 15 and Aarya 3.