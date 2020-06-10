Sushmita Sen and director Ram Madhvani turn showstopper in a BTS video from sets of Aarya; Watch

Today, Sushmita Sen took to social media to share a BTS video from the sets of her debut web show- Aarya; Take a look

All of Sushmita Sen’s fans are overjoyed as this Main Hoon Na actress is all set to make a comeback with web show- Aarya. It was a few days back that the makers of Aarya dropped the trailer of the show and ever since, Aarya has been trending on social media channels, and just like the fans, even this Former Miss Universe is elated to see the response to her comeback show. That said, as we all know, the shooting of Aarya took place extensively in Rajasthan and today, Sushmita took to social media to share a BTS video from the sets of the show wherein we can see Sushmita and director Ram Madhvani walking on the sets and alongside the video, Sush wrote, “#strikeapose Introducing the ultimate #showstopper @madhvaniram The Captain of our ship Aarya & a man we all love!! An audacious Director & one of the coolest, nicest people on the planet!! Working with him, makes one not just a better Actor/ technician but also a better human being!!! #sharing #rockstar #captain #sport #teamplayer #creator #director #aarya #bts #fun #rajasthan I love you guys!!!...”

Talking about Aarya, the show is an official adaptation of a Dutch crime-drama Penoza and traces the clash in familial relationships damaged with betrayal and treachery. In Aarya, Sushmita plays the titular role and Chandrachur Singh plays the role of her husband. Earlier, Sushmita Sen had shared another video from the sets wherein she, along with the cast of Aarya, were seen dancing to ’s Aankh Marey. Prior to the lockdown, Sushmita Sen was shooting in Rajasthan for Aarya and due to the lockdown, during a Live interaction on Instagram, the actress revealed that she has been dubbing for the show at her house.

Talking about the web show, it is directed by Neerja fame director Madhvani and post the trailer release, he took to Twitter to pen a note for Sushmita and thank her for being part of the show as he wrote, “A journey spanning 9 years & efforts from numerous people allows me to bring to you: #AARYA! It wouldn't have been possible without #RamMadhvaniFilms, @EndemolShineIND, @DisneyplusHSVIP & #AmitaMadhvani. Thanks to @thesushmitasen for so rightly embodying the spirit of AARYA…”

Check out Sushmita Sen's video here:

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen playing with a kid on set in Rajasthan is the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet today; PIC

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×