Sushmita Sen and ex-BF Rohman Shawl twin in black as they attend a wedding together; PICS

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl parted ways in December 2021 after dating for three years. The duo continue to remain cordial and are the new best friends in town as they are often papped out and about in Mumbai. Rohman, who shares a close bond with the Sen family, was recently seen attending a wedding reception with Sushmita and her daughters- Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. The two were seen at the wedding reception of Dr Hrishikesh Pai and Rishma Pai's daughter Anvisha.

The actress looked stunning in a strappy black gown that she teamed with a sheer cape, while Rohman twinned with the actress in black as he wore semi-formals for the celebration. Sushmita, Rohman, Renee, and Alisah also posed for a happy picture. Meanwhile, Poonam Dhillon with her children Anmol and Paloma Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure were also spotted at the party. However, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl recently also sparked reconciliation rumours after being spotted together again. The duo is yet to confirm the news.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl breakup announcement

Meanwhile, In 2021, Sushmita announced her breakup with Rohman on her social media handle. Sharing their picture, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" Ever since their split, Sushmita and Rohman have stayed cordial with each other and Rohman also shares a close bond with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi split

Recently, Sushmita made headlines after it was rumoured that she and former IPL boss Lalit Modi have called it quits after confirming their relationship in July this year. However, the actress has maintained her silence on the matter.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl work front

On the work front, Sushmita recently announced her new show titled Taali. The actress will portray the role of Shreegauri Sawant, a transgender activist. Sharing the first look, Sushmita captioned it: "Taali - बजाऊँगी नहीं, बजवाऊँगी ! #firstlook as #ShreegauriSawant. Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!! Here’s to life & to everyone’s right to live it with dignity!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."

Rohman, on the other hand, will soon be making his acting debut with a Hindi film in which he will be playing the role of a Kashmiri man.