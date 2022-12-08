Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are the top most searched celebs on Google in 2022; Check full list

As the year 2022 is coming to an end, the most used search engine Google has released the list of the top 10 most searched personalities for the year. Celebrities are from various categories. In the top 10 list, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are among the most searched. They were in the news after Lalit made public his relationship with Sushmita during the year. The list is followed by BJP leader, President Droupadi Murmu and the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Top personalities:

BJP leader Nupur Sharma is at the number one position and is followed by President Droupadi Murmu in second place. The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds the third position. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen sit at numbers 4 and 5 respectively. Lalit Modi dropped a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and referred to the former Miss Universe and actress as his ‘better half’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote as caption.