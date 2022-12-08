Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are the top most searched celebs on Google in 2022; Check full list
Google, the search engine, has released the most searched celebrities list.
As the year 2022 is coming to an end, the most used search engine Google has released the list of the top 10 most searched personalities for the year. Celebrities are from various categories. In the top 10 list, Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi are among the most searched. They were in the news after Lalit made public his relationship with Sushmita during the year. The list is followed by BJP leader, President Droupadi Murmu and the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Top personalities:
BJP leader Nupur Sharma is at the number one position and is followed by President Droupadi Murmu in second place. The new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds the third position. Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen sit at numbers 4 and 5 respectively. Lalit Modi dropped a series of pictures on his Instagram handle and referred to the former Miss Universe and actress as his ‘better half’. “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he wrote as caption.
TV personalities:
Two reality show contestants --Lock Upp’s Anjali Arora and Bigg Boss 16’s Abdu Rozik is in 6th and 7th position. Note, Anjali is a social media sensation and she was seen as a contestant on the captivity-based show that was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.
Political and sports:
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is trending at 8th position. Retired cricketer Pravin Tambe is at 9. His biopic, Kaun Pravin Tambe, was released on Disney+ Hotstar in April this year. The film starred Shreyas Talpade as Pravin in the lead role.
Hollywood star Amber Heard is number 10 on the list. The actor was in news due to her highly-publicised defamation trial against actor and ex-husband Johnny Depp.
