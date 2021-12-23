Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl break up? Report

The day has come with a worrying piece of news for fans of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. The duo that has been in the headlines for their PDA and mushy photos with each other has reportedly ended their relationship. Over the past few weeks, Sushmita has been busy with promotions of her web series Aarya's second season. She has been in the headlines owing to the same and also due to her health update about a surgery. Amid this, a recent report has claimed that Sushmita and Rohman have reportedly broken up.

A report of Etimes claimed that the couple has split up and that Rohman has reportedly also moved out of Sushmita's place. The report further claimed that Rohman is apparently crashing at his friend's place. Well, the duo has not confirmed anything yet but the report claimed that all is not well in Sushmita and Rohman's paradise. While we wait for the couple to speak up on the matter, fans have been showering love on Sushmita's recent act in Aarya 2.

Previously in February, a post shared by Sushmita on social media about relationships and walking out of them had sparked rumours of a rift in her and Rohman's paradise. However, later, the couple was snapped in the city together and it put an end to all speculations.

Rohman and Sushmita began seeing each other a while back and it was back in 2018 at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali get together where they made their first public appearance together. Since then, the two had been spending time together. From working out together to taking vacays, the Sushmita and Rohman shared snippets from their life on social media and fans have loved every bit of it. Amid all this, the report of them breaking up certainly has left fans wondering.

