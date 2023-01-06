Sushmita Sen attends a family wedding in Kolkata with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl; PICS

Being friends with your exes is nothing new in Bollywood. The trend goes back in time and we have seen several couples who share an amicable bond even after parting ways. Be it, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan or Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora, a lot of couples have managed to stay friends with their exes and often come together either for their kids or for each other. One such ex-couple is Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. These two had painted the town red with their romance once upon a time. But last year they shocked everyone after they announced their breakup on social media. The breakup did not stop them from being friends with each other and they are still often spotted together. A picture of Rohman attending Sushmita’s relative's wedding in Kolkata along with her brother and sister-in-law is going viral on social media. Rohman Shawl attends Sushmita Sen’s relatives wedding

Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of happy pictures with the entire family attending a wedding in Kolkata. In the first picture which he shared we can see Sushmita looking gorgeous in a golden floral print sheer saree. She is standing beside her brother who looks dapper in a yellow pyjama kurta layered with a black Nehru jacket. In the picture, we can Sushmita’s father, both her daughters who looked lovely in lehengas. Behind them stood Rohman Shawl who was busy playing with Rajeev’s daughter. What caught our attention was the presence of Charu Asopa in this family picture as well. Indeed it was quite a reunion. Check out the picture:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl’s breakup Sushmita has been a proud single mother of two daughters. She had adopted her first daughter Renee at the age of 24 in the year 2000. Later, she went on to adopt her daughter Alisha in 2010. The actress was previously dating Rohman Shawl. However, after dating for years, the former Miss Universe had announced the news about her split with Rohman on social media. Sharing a sweet picture featuring Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga”.

ALSO READ: Sushmita Sen is all smiles as she gets clicked with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and daughter Renee; See PICS