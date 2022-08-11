Sushmita Sen attends Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha premiere with ex-BF Rohman Shawl & her daughters; WATCH

Sushmita Sen on Wednesday night attended Laal Singh Chaddha's premiere which stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead alongside Mona Singh and South star Naga Chaitanya. The film has released in the theatres today and the screening was attended by many popular celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kalki Koechlin, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, Rohit Saraf, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sushmita Sen, Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Ramesh Taurani, Tisca Chopra, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Gowariker and many more.

The Main Hoon Na actress arrived at Laal Singh Chaddha's premiere in Mumbai with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee Sen and Alisah Sen. While the Sushmita posed for the paparazzi, Rohman made his way to the theatre with Sushmita's daughters Renne and Alisah. In the photos, one can see, Sushmita looking stunning as always as she was seen donning a denim jumpsuit and a pair of glasses. Rohman, on the other hand, wore a black sweatshirt and paired it with cargo pants.

This comes after a day, Sushmita celebrated her mom’s birthday with a get-together party and was also joined by Rohman. On the occasion, the actress went live on her Instagram account and acknowledged fans’ birthday wishes for her mother, where fans spotted her ex-boyfriend partying with them.

In 2021, Sushmita announced her breakup with Rohman on her social media handle. Sharing their picture, she wrote, “We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!!" Ever since their split, Sushmita and Rohman have stayed cordial with each other and Rohman also shares a close bond with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Meanwhile, Sushmita Sen is currently in a relationship with businessman Lalit Modi, who was the first chairman of the Indian Premier League. The actress is yet to officially talk about it.

