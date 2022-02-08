Sushmita Sen is in awe of adorable niece Ziana who enjoys her popular song Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen is one of the actresses who has left everyone in awe of her panache, beauty and acting prowess. The former beauty queen has fans from all age groups and it is a treat to watch on the big screen. And guess what, her fan list also includes her little niece Ziana. In a new video shared by Charu Asopa, the little Ziana is seen enjoying watching Sushmita’s popular track Chunari Chunari from the 1999 release Biwi No 1 with Salman Khan.

The video featured Sushmita’s song Chunari Chunari being played on the TV and while little Ziana, who was lying in a pram was evidently enjoying the beats of the song. Sharing the video on social media, Charu wrote, “Bua ki jaan enjoying on Bua’s song….” along with heart emoticons. And while Sushmita has been missing spending time with the little princess, she was overwhelmed to watch the video. Taking to the comment section the Aarya star wrote, “Awwwwwwww. Bua ki jaan jo hai. ok bigggggg missing happening!!!” To this Charu replied on Ziana’s behalf, “missing you too bua” along with heart emoticon.

Take a look at Charu Asopa’s post here:

Meanwhile, Sushmita had recently made the headlines for her personal life as she parted ways with Rohman Shawl. Talking about the split, Sushmita told Hindustan Times, “For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it’s a relationship. Closure is important for both people so that they can move on in their lives. And yeah, the friendship always remains. At my age, if I sit and start thinking about the terrible thing, it is really my life that I wasted”.

