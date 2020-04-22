Sushmita Sen is in awe of daughter Alisah as she shares the life lesson she learnt from Harry Potter; WATCH

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to share a video of her daughter Alisah while she was explaining the lesson she learnt from the Harry Potter films. The gorgeous diva was in awe of her girl as she also recited tongue twister from the film. Check it out.

Actor and Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is known for her extremely positive attitude and her social media posts that send out positive vibes to her fans. From sharing fun videos of her daughters, Alisah and Renee to sharing her workout videos with beau Rohman Shawl, Sushmita has managed to impress her fans with her social media updates. Amid the COVID 19 crisis, Sushmita is also staying at home with beau Rohman and daughters Alisah and Renee. Recently, she shared a video of Alisah talking about Harry Potter films.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a cute video of Alisah talking about Harry Potter films and highlighting the life lesson she learnt from them. But, at first, she is seen reciting a tongue twister of Dumbledore from the 4th part of Harry Potter, The Goblet of Fire. Alisah is seen saying, “Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” on a loop and leaving mom Sushmita impressed with it. Not just this, when Sushmita asked her what she learnt from Harry Potter films, Alisah said that every movie has a different meaning and mostly Harry Potter is about love, caring and happy endings.

Not just this, Sushmita’s younger daughter goes on to explain how love protected Harry Potter from dying till the end. Sushmita shared the video and captioned it, ““Babbling Bumbling Band of Baboons” Bottomline: Love is always the answer!!! #harrypotter #lifelessons #alisahsen I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.” Seeing the cute video of Sushmita’s daughter, Netizens were left in awe and they showered heaps of love in the comments.

Meanwhile, in a recent chat, Sushmita revealed that she is gearing up for her web series Aarya that will soon release on hotstar. The diva mentioned that she is dubbing from home in an Instagram live session with Rohman, Alisah and Renee. Fans of Sushmita have been gearing up for her return to the screen.

