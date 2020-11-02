Sushmita Sen is 'back in the groove' as she flaunts fit bod & kicks off her birthday month; BF Rohman loves it

Sushmita Sen is one of the fittest stars in Bollywood. The gorgeous star welcomed her birthday month by sweating it out and shared a glimpse of her fit body in a photo.

If there is one global star who has managed to leave an indelible imprint in people's hearts, it is Sushmita Sen. The former Miss Universe is among the stars who enjoy a massive fan following not just in India but across the world. Sushmita also is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her life on the same. From chilling at home with her daughters to working out with beau Rohman Shawl, the star shares a sneak peek of her life on social media.

Speaking of this, recently, Sushmita shared a photo of herself as she spent time at her home gym. In the photo, Sushmita seen clad in a black tee with matching tights as she flaunted her toned back muscles. Her hair was tied up in a bun and she is seen sporting black gloves in the picture. After sweating it out, the star looked all ready to welcome her birthday month in a fit way. Seeing the actress in a fit avatar, Rohman could not resist liking the photo. With it, she penned a note about being 'back in the groove.'

Sushmita wrote, "Back in the groove!!! Birthday month begins!!!To all my fellow #scorpions get ready for a fantastic year!!! You feel it? I definitely do!!! I love you guys...every sign!!!#birthdaymonth #scorpio #happyvibes #gettingready #duggadugga."

Take a look at Sushmita Sen's photo:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita made her digital debut this year with a web series titled Aarya. Fans loved her badass avatar in the same and the series was a hit. Owing to the popularity of season 1, Aarya was renewed for the second season and Sushmita announced the same. Off late, the star has been spotted in the city several times with beau Rohman.

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

