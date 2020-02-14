Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman lovingly gaze at each other as they celebrate Valentine’s Day and we love it; PHOTO

Today, Sushmita Sen shared a series of photos on social media wherein she is seen celebrating Valentine’s Day with boyfriend Rohman Shawl and her daughters.

Today, as the world celebrates Valentine’s Day, Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen shared a series of photos on social media giving a sneak-peek into her Valentine Day celebrations. In the photos, Sushmita and beau Rohman Shawl are seen lovingly gazing at each other while the room is beautifully decorated and in the other photos, we see Sushmita celebrated the day with her daughters- Renee and Alisah. In the photos, we can see Sushmita, Rohman, Alisah and Renee posing for a selfie while cutting a cake.

Since the past few days, Sushmita Sen has been stationed in Rajasthan as she is shooting for her comeback show, which happens to be a web show and as per reports, it is set against the backdrop of Rajasthan and the web show is directed by Ram Madhwani. While the shooting of the show started in December 2019, Sushmita has been shooting in Jaipur, and Udaipur. In the show which is set against a Rajasthani backdrop, Sushmita will be seen playing the character of Aarya.

A few days back, Sushmita Sen shared a host of photos on social media wherein after a hectic day of shooting, this Main Hoon Na actress was seen enjoying the mystical dawn in Udaipur. In the photos, Sushmita was seen sitting in, what looked like, the balcony of her hotel room while soaking in the sun and the breathtaking view.

Credits :Instagram

