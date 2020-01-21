Sushmita Sen is beau Rohman’s ‘Angel’ as she they ‘flock’ together; Check out THESE PHOTOS

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

Sushmita Sen is a true blue diva and as much as we have loved her on the 70mm screen, we equally love her social media posts. From her vacation pictures, candid selfies with daughters, workout videos to loved-up pictures with beau Rohman Shawl, this Former Miss Universe makes sure to update her fans with her whereabouts. And today, Sushmita Sen posted a photo with Rohman wherein the two are seen posing against a graffiti wherein Sushmita tags Rohman as ‘Owlsome’ while Rohman calls her ‘Fulsome’. Alongside a series of photos featuring Sush and Rohman, Sushmita wrote, “Birds of a feather flock together!!! Your ‘Angel’ thinks you’re ‘Owlsome’ @rohmanshawl Got wings will fly!!! I love you guys!!! Mmuuaaah!!...”

Soon after, Rohman left a lovey dovey comment on the photo as he wrote, “Your owlsome loves you Fulsome…” Now for the longest time, fans have been waiting for Sushmita to announce her next film and on Rohman Shawl’s birthday, Sushmita Sen gave a sneak-peek from her vanity van as she started the shooting of her new project and in the video, Sushmita was seen flaunting Henna on her hand and alongside the video, her caption had all her fans excited as she writes, ‘Ready to shoot.. Vanity Van...hair & makeup..”

During a recent interview, this 44-year-old actress opened up about her love affair with Rohman as she said that she met Rohman on Instagram where they started the conversation through direct messages. As for their wedding, there have been rumours that the two are all set to tie the knot in 2020, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same. On the work front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.

Credits :Instagram

Read More