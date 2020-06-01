Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl REVEAL their true definition of Rohmance; The Latter calls her an inspiration

Titled as Story of Us, Sushmita Sen has treated fans with an amazing video of her and beau Rohman Shawl working out together in complete sync.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone has been spending time at home with family and loved ones. Among all, Sushmita Sen has been spending her quarantine period with beau Rohman Shawl and her daughters Renee and Alisah. Though we haven’t seen Sushmita Sen on the silver screen in a long time but this Former Miss Universe makes sure to entertain her fans with her candid photos and workout videos on social media. Not only this but the actress's workout videos with Rohman to chilling with him, has left her fans in awe.

Recently, Sushmita treated fans with a loved up video of her and Rohman where the two are working out together and are in complete sync. From practising some yoga asanas to doing pushups, the couple is giving major motivational goals amid the lockdown. The two look stunning together and their amazing chemistry is seen in the video. Sharing a glimpse from the actual video, which is titled as Story of Us, the Biwi No 1 actress wrote, "To #love & #friendship let’s do this @rohmanshawl Full video LINK IN BIO I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." As soon as Sushmita posted the video, Rohman commented, "I love you my #partner #strength #teacher #inspiration." The entire video is posted on Sushmita's YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sushmita had dropped a video in which she and Rohman can be seen nailing the act of balancing together in a yoga posture. Rohman can be seen balancing Sushmita on his thighs as she stands on them. The balancing act is perfectly nailed by the couple in the video.

On the work front, Sushmita is gearing up for her return to screen with a web show titled Aarya. Amid the lockdown, she is dubbing from home and she revealed the same in an Instagram live session.

