Sushmita Sen becomes a hairdresser for Alisah; Renee Sen gives a glimpse of their ‘busy weekend’; PHOTO

Sushmita Sen shared an adorable picture that features her younger daughter Alisah. In the photo, we can see the actress giving a haircut to the little one.
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Sushmita Sen has been spending quality time with her family and sharing nitty gritty about her personal life with all her fans. From sharing mushy photos with her daughters Alisah and Renee Sen to conducting live sessions on Instagram, the actress has been quite busy during the pandemic. Now, to utilize her weekend to the fullest, the proud mother took to the social media site to share what she and her two daughters are up to.

Sushmita shared an adorable picture that features her younger daughter Alisah. In the photo, which is clicked by Renee Sen, we can see the actress giving a haircut to the little one. In the caption of the post, Sushmita explained that Alisah made her feel ‘really important’ as she has been her daughter’s ‘official choice of a hairdresser’ since the age of 3. The actress showered praises for her daughter and admired her confidence in the post’s caption. Renee took to the comments section and asked her mother to cut her hair as well. “Maa please cut my hair,” she commented with heart emojis.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Renee shared a self portrait of a close up of her face on Instagram. In the picture, the young starlet had her eyes closed with strands of hair partially covering her face. She gave her mother credits for her amazing photography skills in the post caption as well. Renee’s aunt Charu Asopa commented under the post, calling it a ‘beautiful picture’.

Also Read| Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee Sen poses for a stunning portrait captured by her mother; Charu Asopa reacts

Credits :Sushmita Sen Instagram

