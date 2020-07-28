Sushmita Sen celebrates 2 years with beau Rohman Shawl; Shares ‘When Sush met her Rooh’ moment

Sushmita Sen took to social media to celebrate a milestone in her relationship with Rohman Shawl. The couple is celebrating their 2nd anniversary and on this occasion, the Aarya star wished her ‘Rooh’ in the sweetest way.

Actress Sushmita Sen is one of the most popular stars across the globe. The gorgeous star has had a stellar 2020 as she returned to the screen with her web show Aarya and it managed to win over audiences. Another thing that fans of Sushmita love to see are her photos with her beau Rohman Shawl. The actress has been seeing Rohman for a while now and on Tuesday, the couple celebrated a milestone in their relationship. Sushmita and Rohman celebrated their 2nd anniversary of being together with a beautiful photo.

Taking to Instagram, Sushmita recalled the perfect moment when she met her ‘Rooh,’ Rohman. She dropped a gorgeous and unseen photo of the two in which Sushmita is seen smiling away as she posed with her beau, Rohman. The stunning photo gave fans a glimpse of their love and with it, Sushmita also penned a sweet wish for her boyfriend. She recalled the beautiful moment when they met and expressed love for him. She expressed that when they met, romance followed.

Sushmita shared the photo and wrote, ““When Sush met her Rooh” #rohmance followed Happy Anniversary jaan @rohmanshawl Here’s to our 2 years of togetherness & counting my blessings!! Babies & I love you infinity!!! To many more... #duggadugga.” Seeing the adorable wish by the Aarya star, fans were completely in awe of the duo. Many dropped sweet comments to wish the adorable couple on their 2nd anniversary.

Here is Sushmita Sen’s post on 2nd anniversary with Rohman Shawl:

Sushmita and Rohman have been seeing each other since 2018. The couple was first spotted together publicly at ’s Diwali Party in 2018. Post that, they made it Insta-official and since then, their adorable photos light up the internet. From working out together to holidaying together, Sushmita and Rohman never cease to leave fans in awe of their romance. Sushmita’s girls, Renee and Alisah also share a great bond with Rohman and often their adorable family photos go viral on social media.

