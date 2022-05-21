Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her Miss Universe win: Time flies beauty remains

Sushmita Sen is an actress who doesn't need an introduction. She is the first Indian who brought the crown of Miss Universe to India in 1994. The 43rd Miss Universe pageant was held on 21 May 1994, at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay, Philippines. The Main Hoon Na actress competed against contestants from 77 countries around the world. The first runner-up was Carolina Gomez from Colombia, while Minorka Mercado from Venezuela became the second runner-up.

Today, the actress celebrates the 28th year of her prestigious title and on this special occasion, Sushmita took to her social media handle and penned a beautiful note. The actress shared a stunning picture of herself on her Twitter handle and wrote: "Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of INDIA winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!! #Love #Pride #Motherland #MissUniverse1994 #INDIA Mahal Kita #Philippines." In the photo, the Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge actress is seen twirling in a red gown.

Check out Sushmita Sen's post:

After winning the Miss Universe pageant, she worked as a film actress. She made her debut in the industry in the 1996 film, Dasta and later starred in many movies like Biwi No.1, Aaghaaz, Kyo Kii... Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta, Samay: When Time Strikes, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Do Knot Disturb, and many others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the crime-thriller drama streaming television series, Aarya 2, which premiered on the OTT platform. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the third season of Aarya is all set to go on floors. A source said, “Ram and his team have begun scripting for Aarya 3, and are excited to take the story on another level in terms of drama and thrills. Aarya is an extremely important project for him, and he doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the third part. As of now, they are hoping to start filming by the year-end." Sushmita's performance in the crime thriller franchise has been immensely appreciated.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen shares warm selfie with Salman Khan as she gives a glimpse of Arpita-Aayush’s Eid bash